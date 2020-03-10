Global  

Matt Hancock provides coronavirus update in Parliament

Health Secretary Matt Hancock provides an update in Parliament on the Government's response to the growing coronavirus issue.

He reaffirms that anyone who has travelled from certain parts of northern Italy should continue to self-isolate as the Government looks to contain the situation but adds that now, anyone who has travelled from Italy recently must self-isolate.

Mr Hancock goes on to confirm that NHS staff will be provided with protective gear to negate any contact they may have with the virus.
