Mongolia Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Mongolia announced on Tuesday that a French national working in the country has tested positive for coronavirus.

The National Emergency Commission said in a statement the patient traveled to Mongolia from France via Moscow.

Reuters reports that officials identified 42 people the individual met with and another 142 individuals who had close contact.

The country has barred anyone from entering or leaving its cities for six days in an attempt to curb the outbreak.
