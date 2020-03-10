Older Age, Diabetes And Blood Disorders Elevate COVID-19 Death Risk

Global  

Data out of China on the new coronavirus is offering preliminary information on how the disease may be passed on.

The data is also beginning to show what conditions put someone at greater risk for severe illness after infection.

In findings published by The Lancet, researchers reported trends in adults who ultimately died after acquiring the virus.

According to UPI, those at the highest risk of death are older people and those with chronic health issues.

