Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Wheel of Fortune' And 'Jeopardy!' To End Taping Before A Live Studio Audience

'Wheel of Fortune' And 'Jeopardy!' To End Taping Before A Live Studio Audience

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
'Wheel of Fortune' And 'Jeopardy!' To End Taping Before A Live Studio Audience

'Wheel of Fortune' And 'Jeopardy!' To End Taping Before A Live Studio Audience

"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" have announced that they will suspend taping in front of a live studio audience.

A source close to the show told CNN that the decision has been made in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision marks the entertainment business's latest response to the pandemic.

Movie premieres, concerts, and high profile events have all been canceled in recent weeks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' & 'Wheel of Fortune' Will Not Tape With Live Audiences Due To Coronavirus Risks

Live audiences have been suspended at Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Variety is reporting that the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyWidowLife

#MyDailyRants Oh and @GeneralHospital is not going to be taping new episodes. And, no more live audiences in wheel of fortune and… https://t.co/8MuOkseSxn 11 hours ago

DavidWareHawaii

COVID-19 & the World From a Hawaii Perspective Popular game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will be taping episodes without a studio audience. https://t.co/6iWXo7rP2j 1 day ago

accio_7

Christine K @TheRoarOF1984 I think the Ellen Show, like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, is also taping without a studio audience. 2 days ago

C_MonAy

Col Scott @jelani9 On the radio today I could hear the DJ roll his eyes talking about Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy taping wi… https://t.co/t8wVoyi49L 2 days ago

GWillisSports

George Willis RT @CNN: "Wheel of Fortune" will begin taping episodes without a studio audience indefinitely out of concern over the spread of coronavirus… 2 days ago

bozzo1931

Bozzo Bozzo RT @thehill: "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" taping without audiences due to virus concerns https://t.co/febzjzKy1t https://t.co/qVjjFwAV… 2 days ago

HeatherSchultz

Heather Schultz Coachella & Stagecoach delayed until October. The Ultra Music Festival is canceled. SXSW is canceled. MGM Resorts h… https://t.co/V6S0QPhMG2 3 days ago

DennisCEarl

Dennis Earl @SexyKarenFisher Good idea. Pearl Jam's not touring, Jeopardy & Wheel Of Fortune are taping without audiences, spor… https://t.co/vuhpox9rGZ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News [Video]

How Coronavirus Is Affecting Hollywood | THR News

Coronavirus concerns hit Hollywood: From 'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' filming without live audiences to Broadway slashing ticket prices to new movie push backs, we're breaking down all the latest..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:14Published
'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News [Video]

'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to Go Without Live Studio Audience | THR News

The decision to forgo the live studio audience was done as a precaution amid concerns over 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:19Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.