Wis. School District Closes After Someone Tests Positive For COVID-19

Wis. School District Closes After Someone Tests Positive For COVID-19

Wis. School District Closes After Someone Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Osceola School District says even though the risk of it spreading is low, they're closing today to clean the schools, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield and Jason DeRusha report (2:16).

WCCO Mid-Morning - March 10, 2020

