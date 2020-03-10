Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Korean Air > Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

As the coronavirus crisis mounts, airlines around the world find themselves flying empty planes, and facing a battle for survival.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

As the coronavirus bites, airlines around the world find themselves flying empty planes.

Whether due to travel bans, or just general anxiety, ever fewer people are booking tickets.

That has some carriers fearing for their survival.

On Tuesday (March 10) Korean Air Lines said the virus outbreak could put it out of business.

The company has already had to cut 80% of its international capacity.

That after more than half the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea.

The same day saw Australia's Qantas say it will trim its international capacity by a quarter.

Though boss Alan Joyce says the crisis will see winners and losers: (SOUNDBITE) (English) QANTAS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ALAN JOYCE, SAYING: "We are in a position where we believe that we are one of the fittest airlines in the world.

We're in a strong position to be able to come out of this and take opportunities.

And this will be a survival of the fittest." In Europe, Italy's decision to quarantine the entire country is now the big headache.

That has forced sweeping flight cancellations.

British Airways, Norwegian Air and budget carrier Wizz among those to cancel all services to the country.

Around the world, airlines are trying to find ways to encourage travel.

Big names including American and United have said they will waive change fees for some bookings.

In Europe, there have also been calls for help from regulators, not least over landing slots at key airports.

The rules say you have to use them or lose them, which is a problem when planes are stuck on the ground.

Virgin Atlantic, for one, says that's why it has to keep flying empty planes.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus, UK Ghost Flights Wasting Fuel, Polluting the Air: Report [Video]Amid Coronavirus, UK Ghost Flights Wasting Fuel, Polluting the Air: Report

Commercial planes are taking trips in the UK even if no one is on board, according to a new report.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.