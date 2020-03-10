Global  

With Mortgage Rates Hitting Historic Lows, Is Now The Time To Buy?

With Mortgage Rates Hitting Historic Lows, Is Now The Time To Buy?

With Mortgage Rates Hitting Historic Lows, Is Now The Time To Buy?

The rock-bottom rates come after the Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut, because of market turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak, financial expert Bruce Helmer reports (3:39).

WCCO Mid-Morning - March 10, 2020
Mortgage rates drop to all-time lows; 30-year loan at 3.29%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped to all-time lows this week as anxiety over...
Seattle Times - Published


Mortgage rates at new lows thanks to plunging interest rates

While your stock portfolio is taking a hit, it might be a good time to buy a house or refinance.

While your stock portfolio is taking a hit, it might be a good time to buy a house or refinance.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows [Video]Financial Focus: Mortgage rates at historic lows

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. It may be time to refinance your home loan as mortgage rates are at historic lows. Bumble Bee..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

