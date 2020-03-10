Global  

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

Katie Johnston reports.
