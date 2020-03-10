Global  

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2
Recent related news from verified sources

Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

vasanthi9k

Vasanthi9k RT @darshanpathak: Presenting to you some 'Neutral Journalists' who are more worried than Gandhi Family for Congress Party's future or the… 4 seconds ago

GauravKMittal

Gaurav Mittal RT @republic: #ScindiaDumpsCongress | SCOOP: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora after quitting Party https://t.… 5 seconds ago

daksh00999

🇮🇳दक्ष🇮🇳 RT @SmokingSkills_: Jyotiraditya Scindia is really very lucky he left Congress before it was too late, his father wasn’t that lucky. 8 seconds ago

tyagi_nirali

Nirali Tyagi RT @UnSubtleDesi: Wikipedia vandals attack Jyotiraditya Scindia as he resigns from Congress amidst rumours of him joining the BJP, call him… 8 seconds ago

satrajit99

Satrajit Mukherjee RT @sunandavashisht: Hard to believe Congress would lose Jyotiraditya Scindia over a Rajya Sabha ticket. That certainly must have been the… 9 seconds ago

amanpatel86

Aman Patel RT @hanumanbeniwal: After Madhya Pradesh, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda? | via @indiatvnews https://t.co/lIrhzoZJmj 9 seconds ago

iamvitthalss

Vitthal Shirke RT @ANI: Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader & aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia: I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'. Madhav… 9 seconds ago

SantoshMalviya0

Santosh Malviya RT @VijayUEK311: Late mr. madhavrao scindia ji after knowing that #jyotiraditya resign congress: https://t.co/0ZYlva3OMm 15 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, likely to join the BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress on Tuesday. The leader is likely to join BJP on Tuesday evening. Scindia had sent his resignation letter to Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. Scindia..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News [Video]Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published

