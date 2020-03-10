World News Read Most In 24 hours Laura Whitmore admits she 'ignored' Caroline Flack death news because she thought it was a hoax https://t.co/NFzAMKVHtp 32 minutes ago

OK! Magazine Laura Whitmore admits she 'ignored' Caroline Flack death news because she thought it was a hoax https://t.co/iCqN6cZVDN 54 minutes ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Laura Whitmore thought Caroline Flack's death was 'fake news' https://t.co/0DP6xnKYkV 2 hours ago

Mwongelaivita Laura Whitmore 'ignored' Caroline Flack's death because she thought it was hoax https://t.co/svKXSiuiPc 4 hours ago

Ron Thornton RT @MirrorCeleb: Laura Whitmore initially 'ignored' Caroline Flack's death because she thought it was hoax https://t.co/IYSt4eHMPD https://… 5 hours ago

Notebook Magazine Laura Whitmore initially 'ignored' Caroline Flack's death because she thought it was fake news… https://t.co/8oc4t4xTpS 7 hours ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Laura Whitmore 'ignored' Caroline Flack's death because she thought it was a sick joke https://t.co/Xg6MvqagwM 19 hours ago