Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year A new study says that traffic jams cost Americans $88 billion last year. In Las Vegas, the average person spends 17 hours a year stuck in traffic at an average cost of $252 per driver. Boston ranked as most congested city. 0

ANALYTICS COMPANY "IN-RIX" CAMEUP WITH THE NUMBER.THAT IS BASED ON HOW MUCH TIMEPEOPLE LOST WHILE SITTING INTRAFFIC.IN LAS VEGAS ON AVERAGE...A PERSON SPENT 17 HOURS OF THEYEAR STUCK IN TRAFFIC.AND LOCALLY IT COST$252-DOLLARS PER DRIVER.BOSTON RANKED THE MOSTCONGESTED CITY IN THE U-S.PEOPLE THERE SPEND 149 HOURS AYEAR STUCK IN TRAFFIC...THAT'S MORE THAN SIX DAYS.





