Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year

Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year

Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year

A new study says that traffic jams cost Americans $88 billion last year.

In Las Vegas, the average person spends 17 hours a year stuck in traffic at an average cost of $252 per driver.

Boston ranked as most congested city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Traffic jams costs drivers $252 per year

ANALYTICS COMPANY "IN-RIX" CAMEUP WITH THE NUMBER.THAT IS BASED ON HOW MUCH TIMEPEOPLE LOST WHILE SITTING INTRAFFIC.IN LAS VEGAS ON AVERAGE...A PERSON SPENT 17 HOURS OF THEYEAR STUCK IN TRAFFIC.AND LOCALLY IT COST$252-DOLLARS PER DRIVER.BOSTON RANKED THE MOSTCONGESTED CITY IN THE U-S.PEOPLE THERE SPEND 149 HOURS AYEAR STUCK IN TRAFFIC...THAT'S MORE THAN SIX DAYS.YOU CAN GET PAID....$-11- HUNDRED DOLLARS...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.