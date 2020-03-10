Global  

Neil Diamond returns to stage

Neil Diamond returns to stage

Neil Diamond returns to stage

Legendary Neil Diamond returned to the stage on Saturday night at an event in his honor at the MGM Grand.

Diamond sang &quot;Sweet Caroline&quot; at the Power of Love Gala 2020.

Neil Diamond Returns to the Stage Two Years After Retiring Due to Parkinson's Diagnosis

Neil Diamond retired from his music career in January 2018 after revealing to the world that he has...
