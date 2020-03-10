Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola discuss coronavirus

Football managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola give their opinion on coronavirus affecting the Premier League.

The virus has already shut down multiple leagues across Europe and as the outbreak increases in the UK, there are calls for the Premier League to follow suit and play games behind closed doors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No reason to play soccer without fans - Guardiola [Video]No reason to play soccer without fans - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes soccer matches in England will soon have to be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he would prefer the games to be..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:03Published

Pep: PL games to be played without fans [Video]Pep: PL games to be played without fans

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes Premier League games will have to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.