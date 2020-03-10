Democratic presidential race could hinge on Michigan contest 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published Democratic presidential race could hinge on Michigan contest Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White House hopes alive. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this