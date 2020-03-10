Global  

Kim Kardashian details 'powerful' White House meeting in International Women's Day post

Kim Kardashian details 'powerful' White House meeting in International Women's Day post

Kim Kardashian details 'powerful' White House meeting in International Women's Day post

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in a belated post in honour of International Women's Day.
