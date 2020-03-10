Global  

Klopp accepts that some soccer matches need to be played behind closed doors

Klopp says Liverpool happy to play behind closed doors for people's welfare
Klopp accepts that some soccer matches need to be played behind closed doors

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JUERGEN KLOPP, LIVERPOOL MANAGER, SAYING: "Some things are more important than football and I think we realise that at this moment.

What we need is time to find a solution for that, how can we win that time?

With avoiding different situations." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JUERGEN KLOPP, LIVERPOOL MANAGER, SAYING: "The problem with football games is that if you are not in the stadium then you are in closed rooms and watch it there, maybe together.

I'm not sure what is better in this case to be honest, I mean that, but whatever will be decided we will respect, because we have all families, parents, kids, friends, which we want to do well." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JUERGEN KLOPP, LIVERPOOL MANAGER, SAYING: "It's half-time, that's the best news, half-time.

For us half-time in a normal game, so the real half-time, we use for us traditionally in a pretty good way so we like that.

We learn from the first-half, we show the boys a few situations and second-half very often we improve, so this time we had not 30 minutes we had three weeks." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday (March 10) that the club would understand if soccer matches involving the club had to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Barcelona's Champions League match against Napoli is just one of the growing number of matches that will be played without spectators this week as efforts are taken to contain the virus.

Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, to be played in front of a capacity crowd, Klopp said that people's welfare is more important than the game.

On the pitch Liverpool will be looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the tie in Spain three weeks ago, but Klopp said it would not be easy against an Atletico side that did not let them have a shot on target in the first match.

(Production: Andy Ragg)




