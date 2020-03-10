Global  

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School Closed After School Says Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School will be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to the school community.
xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @Ashlee_Rezin: CDPH set up a tent this morning for health tests outside Vaughn Occupational HS, where a class aide tested positive for c… 37 seconds ago

JasonGr89998557

Jason Grey Alarming. The school system in Chicago seems to be in line of site for the virus. Chicago Public Schools and all pr… https://t.co/Lvq0FFVfhE 9 minutes ago

carrybeyond

August Mac RT @JillEHughes: Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/uaWhi… 13 minutes ago

tomRfernandez

Tom (FROM CHICAGO) – Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus con… https://t.co/CLpyKXMM61 13 minutes ago

kgburke3

Kathleen Burke Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/cCXAZmbDdT 17 minutes ago

spacebarshift

spacebarshift Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/uySmWj4f22 19 minutes ago

robertloerzel

Robert Loerzel RT @chicagotribune: Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/CY… 22 minutes ago

Prisonspeaks

Mark A. Clements Resurrection College Prep joins Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in closing over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/bRpMFtJ5PT 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy Shuts Down After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy Shuts Down After Parent Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to a report, the Jewish day school will stay closed until at least Thursday. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Arlington Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Arlington Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An elementary school student and their parent have tested positive for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published

