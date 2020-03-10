Latest Coronavirus Case Tied To Port Everglades 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:56s - Published Latest Coronavirus Case Tied To Port Everglades The Florida Department of Health has announced a new positive case of coronavirus in Broward, bringing the total number in the count to four.

