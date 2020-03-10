Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears This decision affects the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University basketball teams.

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears OF COURSE WE WILL KEEP YOUPOSTED AS WE GET UPDATES ONCETHAT PRESS CONFERENCE BEGINS.MEANWHILE, IN COLLEGESPORTS, WE JUST LEARNED THATTHE PRESIDENT'S OF THE IVYLEAGUE UNIVERSITIES HAVEDECIDED TO CANCEL THE UPCOMINGIVY LEAGUE WOMEN'S AND MEN'SBASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS,AFFECTS THE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA, PRINCETON







