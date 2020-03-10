WBZ News Update For March 10

Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns



Recent related videos from verified sources WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast for March 10 Zack Green has your latest WBZ-TV weather forecast Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:31Published 4 hours ago WBZ News Update for March 9, 2020 Massachusetts Has 41 Cases Of Coronavirus; Boston St. Patrick's Day Canceled; Driver Charged In Florida Crash That Killed 4 From Whitman; Officers Cleared For Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:41Published 19 hours ago