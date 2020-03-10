Global  

Police Seize Spray Sanitizer After Boy Suffers Burns

A sanitizer shortage due to the coronavirus has many people, including the state of New York, making their own.

But police in New Jersey have a warning after one item sold at a popular convenience store burned a young boy.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
