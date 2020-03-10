Global  

New Jersey Reports 1st Coronavirus Death In Tri-State

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death in Tri-State.

New Jersey Reports 1st Coronavirus Death In Tri-State

New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death in Tri-State.

Patient is man in his 60s from Bergen County.
New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death

A 69-year-old male from New Jersey has died in the state's first coronavirus-related death, the...
Reuters India - Published

Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey Reports Its 1st Case and California Declares an Emergency

Along with its first death, California recorded 54 cases, the most in the U.S. Now, the state faces a...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



