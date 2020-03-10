Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvard Tells Students To Move Out By Sunday Due To Coronavirus; Classes Will Be Online

Harvard Tells Students To Move Out By Sunday Due To Coronavirus; Classes Will Be Online

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Harvard Tells Students To Move Out By Sunday Due To Coronavirus; Classes Will Be OnlineCBSN Boston's Bill Shields reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said...
Reuters - Published

Harvard moves classes online, advises students to stay home after spring break in response to covid-19

The change marked another sign of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on even the most iconic...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 10

Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat [Video]Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat

Harvard University is urging students to stay home after spring break and will conduct classes online as the number of coronavirus cases grows in Massachusetts.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.