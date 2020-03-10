Best Places to Live in the US During A Recession 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published Best Places to Live in the US During A Recession As the fear of the Coronavirus spreading continues to affect stock markets worldwide, the possibility of the US entering a recession becomes more likely. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

