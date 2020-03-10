Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

Coachella In Talks to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States, concerns about the safety of large gatherings has begun to grow.

According to multiple sources, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will likely be the latest coronavirus casualty.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice is reportedly in talks to move the festival from April to October.

With around 250,000 fans anticipated to attend and more than 150 acts set to perform, the risk of infection is currently too high.

They're also reportedly in talks to move Stagecoach, the country music version of Coachella, to a fall date.

Coachella is not the first high profile gathering to face difficulties due to COVID-19 spread.

SXSW, a music, arts and tech festival scheduled to take place in March in Austin, Texas, was recently cancelled.

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida, originally scheduled for late March, was also postponed until 2021.