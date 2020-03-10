Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:21s - Published Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical? Italy's Coronavirus Lockdown: Draconian or Practical? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this GNOpinion Italy’s #coronavirus lockdown tests the limits of democracy "Restrictions on 60 million people are the most draco… https://t.co/vgxFVMPYKh 18 minutes ago jose652524 Italy’s Draconian Lockdown Shows Why Mass Quarantines Won’t Work in the West ROME—A couple of hours before Italian… https://t.co/AhjszktkHe 2 hours ago Marianna Ventouratou RT @laraparpan: 🧐 #China imposes #lockdown on 3.5% of its 1.4 bln population on Jan 23: move described as “draconian”, “human rights violat… 5 hours ago DerBrat Italy’s Draconian Lockdown Shows Why Mass Quarantines Won’t Work in the West https://t.co/f0jEzRFpX8 via… https://t.co/DOd7bCi7Dd 5 hours ago sweety_cherry1130 RT @ANCALERTS: As the situation worsens in Italy, draconian measures are being implemented. Here's how Filipinos living and working in Mila… 6 hours ago ABS-CBN News Channel As the situation worsens in Italy, draconian measures are being implemented. Here's how Filipinos living and workin… https://t.co/pmKvLBc1h1 6 hours ago Amy It sounded draconian but allowed for plenty of wiggle room. https://t.co/HtdNZpM2pF 7 hours ago sofokleous10 As Italy has extended its already draconian coronavirus quarantine measures, which include a ban on public gatherin… https://t.co/p8fVwr2wkY 8 hours ago