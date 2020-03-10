Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are underway.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dgldemocrat

Donegal Democrat Minister McHugh said the coronavirus situation is still at the containment phase https://t.co/8Fb7jear8s 2 minutes ago

NewsBirkenhead

Frank Field’s Birkenhead Community News RT @Feeding_Britain: We are calling on the Prime Minister to set out plans for the continuation of free school meals for children who need… 2 minutes ago

dgouldin

David Gouldin The decision to close a school due to COVID-19 concerns is extremely difficult. We shouldn't be adding to that diff… https://t.co/KckzQRNykE 4 minutes ago

EDvidence

ToshaWoods RT @waOSPI: Who decides when schools close? Can my school take learning online? Will closures affect my summer vacation plans? See our new… 12 minutes ago

MCMBrokers

MCM Insurance Brokers RT @InishTimes: Education minister says there are "absolutely no plans" to close schools due to coronavirus threat https://t.co/qeyTxd74iR 17 minutes ago

PatchIllinois

Patch Illinois Chicago Schools CEO Says 'No Plans To Close Schools At This Time' https://t.co/FbsJXbo0qp https://t.co/b3kFlUHSZX 20 minutes ago

CaptainQuint

Unknown Stuntman RT @tomwsyx6: .@GovMikeDeWine recommending NOT to close K-12 schools. But time for districts & parents to consider plans in case of closure… 20 minutes ago

lilac_fields

💕🍓GEORGIA🍓💕 RT @itspeitin: me when i read that the department of education don’t have any plans to close schools in ireland #COVID19ireland 😭 https://t… 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CPS: No Plans To Close At This Time [Video]CPS: No Plans To Close At This Time

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said there are no plans to close Chicago school as concerns regarding COVID-19 continue. Over the weekend a CPS worker at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive for the..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published

CPS Addressing Coronavirus [Video]CPS Addressing Coronavirus

CPS CEO Janice Jackson discusses plans for city school and support for the Vaughn Occupational High School community after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.