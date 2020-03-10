CPS: No Plans To Close Schools For Now, Despite Coronavirus Concerns

With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are underway.



Tweets about this Donegal Democrat Minister McHugh said the coronavirus situation is still at the containment phase https://t.co/8Fb7jear8s 2 minutes ago Frank Field’s Birkenhead Community News RT @Feeding_Britain: We are calling on the Prime Minister to set out plans for the continuation of free school meals for children who need… 2 minutes ago David Gouldin The decision to close a school due to COVID-19 concerns is extremely difficult. We shouldn't be adding to that diff… https://t.co/KckzQRNykE 4 minutes ago ToshaWoods RT @waOSPI: Who decides when schools close? Can my school take learning online? Will closures affect my summer vacation plans? See our new… 12 minutes ago MCM Insurance Brokers RT @InishTimes: Education minister says there are "absolutely no plans" to close schools due to coronavirus threat https://t.co/qeyTxd74iR 17 minutes ago Patch Illinois Chicago Schools CEO Says 'No Plans To Close Schools At This Time' https://t.co/FbsJXbo0qp https://t.co/b3kFlUHSZX 20 minutes ago Unknown Stuntman RT @tomwsyx6: .@GovMikeDeWine recommending NOT to close K-12 schools. But time for districts & parents to consider plans in case of closure… 20 minutes ago 💕🍓GEORGIA🍓💕 RT @itspeitin: me when i read that the department of education don’t have any plans to close schools in ireland #COVID19ireland 😭 https://t… 21 minutes ago