Peter Rabbit 2 release delayed due to coronavirus

The release of 'Peter Rabbit 2' has been pushed back to August due to the coronavirus epidemic.
'Peter Rabbit 2' Release Date Delayed Months Due to Coronavirus

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will no longer be released this month. Sony has confirmed to Deadline...
Coronavirus leads to 'Peter Rabbit 2' postponing release date in latest film to delay

Hollywood continued to shuffle its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus, as Sony Pictures on...
