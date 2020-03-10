Trump Pushes Economic Relief As Coronavirus Spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll...



Recent related videos from verified sources Schumer decries Trump's 'incompetence' in coronavirus response The Democratic Senate minority leader on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans should be "putting people before corporations" when it comes to halting to spread of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published 59 seconds ago Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published 11 minutes ago