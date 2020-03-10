Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scindia Why Quit Congress 1

Scindia Why Quit Congress 1

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
Scindia Why Quit Congress 1Scindia Why Quit Congress 1
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, meets Modi; 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu - Published

Congress leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia for quitting the party, accusing him of...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kaushiksarkar84

KS Junior RT @OpIndia_com: As many as 13 Gujarat Congress MLAs are reportedly in talks with the BJP https://t.co/3tqwp0DHT9 4 minutes ago

2acct4

2acct4 RT @LillyMaryPinto: 6 more MLAs set to quit Congress. Kamal Nath sacks 6 Ministers backing Scindia, writes to Governor recommending remova… 5 minutes ago

atul_kakkar156

Atul Kakkar RT @ndtv: .@LRC_NDTV | "Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party because he chose what is best for him": Pradyot Deb Barman, fo… 6 minutes ago

vijay_rajan

RamMandirAyodhya KarSevak RT @IyerAdisou: @Swamy39 @jagdishshetty @PTI_News @INCIndia Scindia quit INC. Because he realised it evolved from Indian National Congress… 8 minutes ago

Brahmachaarini

🌒Kālarātri🌚 RT @OpIndia_com: More trouble for Congress as reports suggest 13 Gujarat MLAs may quit the party and join BJP https://t.co/gmu3Qvfneo 9 minutes ago

HeyItsmeAman

Aman RT @ndtv: .@LRC_NDTV | Jyotiraditya Scindia felt sidelined by the Congress party and decided to call it quits. We ask Digvijay Singh the re… 23 minutes ago

inquisitiveSile

Inquisitive Silence RT @sujataanandan: Scindia didnt get the votes, so he quit, no? Isn't it true had he not lost, he would still have been with the Congress? 24 minutes ago

Ravikanth24

Ravikanth RT @mgnayak5: More trouble for Congress as reports suggest 13 Gujarat MLAs may quit the party and join BJP https://t.co/vSA9NWn0QE via @OpI… 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scindia Why Quit Congress [Video]Scindia Why Quit Congress

Scindia Why Quit Congress

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2 [Video]Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia 2

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.