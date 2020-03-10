Joe Biden tells worker 'you're full of s***' during argument over gun control

Global  

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden told a worker he was "full of s***" during an argument over gun control while touring a Detroit plant on Tuesday morning.
Confrontation comes as Biden receives endorsement from national gun control group
Joe Biden told a factory worker 'you're full of sh--' during a tense argument over guns


