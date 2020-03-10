Sanders taking coronavirus 'very seriously' on campaign trail

Global  

2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan, which is the largest prize of the six states voting, said that he&apos;s taking coronavirus &apos;very seriously&apos; and that he isn&apos;t shaking hands &apos;as much as&apos; he used to.
Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response [Video]Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina&apos;s fourth-in-the-nation nominating..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

