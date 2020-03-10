Global  

Interview: LinkFest coming soon in Tupelo

Interview: LinkFest coming soon in Tupelo
This interview aired on March 10, 2020.
Interview: LinkFest coming soon in Tupelo

Discover, engage, create together with our partners, link centre provides services to the sixteen-county region of northeast mississippi.

Tupelo, with more than 36,000 residents, is a hub for healthcare, manufacturing, retail, legal services, nonprofits, and arts entertainment for the surrounding area.

Link centre strives to offer high-quality programming that appeals to all cultural, socio-economic, and demographic strata of this increasingly diverse community, and we are proud of our success at attracting representatives from so many constituencies to our events.

Riday, march 13, 2020 7pm the first ever tupelo comedy awards link centre reception hall tickets: $25, includes tapas plates, first drink, and all the laughs you can handle saturday, march 14, 2020 11am to 4pm free workshops, demos, classes, performances, and more family- friendly fun.

Multiple 45-minute sessions throughout link centre's facility.

Fun for all ages.

7:30pm an intimate evening with jd souther, opening act shannon mcnally link centre concert hall doors open at 7pm.tickets: $35, $80 (vip) all seats are general admission within the price sections.vip tickets include seating in the first three rows of the house and a signed cd per couple.

Linkfest is a fundraiser for link centre, a 501(c)(3) multi- tenant nonprofit




