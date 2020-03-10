Global  

Coronavirus patient: 'I would like to reassure people'

Coronavirus patient: 'I would like to reassure people'

Coronavirus patient: 'I would like to reassure people'

Coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Knowing it can be fatal for some made 45-year-old Dane Jakob Tage Ramlyng's particularly anxious about passing it on.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
Coronavirus patient: 'I would like to reassure people'

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SPANISH PATIENT WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, NIL MONRO, SAYING: "So the symptoms I'm having are like a normal cold, like a flu.

I had a little bit of fever, headache, general discomfort...." 22-year-old Nil tested positive for coronavirus after returning to Barcelona from Milan Fashion Week.

But being young and healthy, he got over it quickly.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SPANISH PATIENT WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, NIL MONRO, SAYING: "I would like to reassure people.

If you are young, follow the authorities' recommendations, and if you are an older person or a person with a previous illness, then take more precautions.

Try not to attend big events and try to have very good hand hygiene." Luckily for 65-year-old Claudio, his case of the virus was also pretty mild.

He's the mayor of a town in northern Italy, where that country's outbreak is worst.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) MAYOR OF NEMBRO, WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, CLAUDIO CANCELLI, SAYING: "Probably, as a result of my role as mayor and because I met a lot of people in different circumstances, I probably met someone who has contracted this virus.

Luckily, my case was absolutely positive because, after three days of high temperatures and simply taking some antipyretic, I no longer have symptoms." While it's possible to get away with experiencing symptoms no worse than a bout of flu, for some, the worst part is the fear of passing it on.

Jakob was the first person in Denmark to test positive, after returning home from a holiday in northern Italy.

He's now recovered... but recogniz es how dangerous the virus could be for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DANISH PATIENT WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, JAKOB TAGE RAMLYNG, SAYING: "I don't want to be the one that makes other people sick.

So that was my greatest concern and I think that is the greatest concern for everybody, that we don't want this thing to spread more than possible, so I prefer to stay home, a week or two more, or even longer, if I can prevent anyone from getting this disease."



