Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears TIMES A DAY ON THOSE TRAINS,AND AT THEIR STATIONS AS WELL.THE PRESIDENT OF IVYLEAGUE UNIVERSITIES ANNOUNCEDTHAT THE UPCOMING IVY LEAGUEWOMEN'S AND MENS BASKETBALLTOURNAMENTS ARE CANCELLED DUETO THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK.DECISION EFFECTS UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA AND PRINCETON







You Might Like



Tweets about this