Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

The conference tournaments were supposed to be held March 14 and March 15 in Cambridge, Mass.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

TIMES A DAY ON THOSE TRAINS,AND AT THEIR STATIONS AS WELL.THE PRESIDENT OF IVYLEAGUE UNIVERSITIES ANNOUNCEDTHAT THE UPCOMING IVY LEAGUEWOMEN'S AND MENS BASKETBALLTOURNAMENTS ARE CANCELLED DUETO THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK.DECISION EFFECTS UNIVERSITYOF PENNSYLVANIA AND PRINCETON



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus prompts Ivy League to cancel U.S. basketball tournaments

The coronavirus outbreak prompted the Ivy League college athletic conference on Tuesday to cancel its...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver Post


Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments due to virus concerns

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is canceling its men’s and women’s basketball...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX SportsDenver Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For March 10 [Video]WBZ News Update For March 10

Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

CSUB women's basketball ready for WAC Tournament while Eggleston receives honors [Video]CSUB women's basketball ready for WAC Tournament while Eggleston receives honors

CSUB women's basketball ready for WAC Tournament while Eggleston receives honors

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.