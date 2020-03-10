Global  

Remembering Former CBS 11 News Colleague Allen Manning

Two DFW area newsrooms are grieving Tuesday.

Former CBS 11 News Assignments Editor and current WFAA Managing Editor Allen Manning passed away.

