Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting released from the hospital, booked into the Vigo County Jail
The resolution of the case.

"officers" have officially arrested "the man" at the cente "of a police-action shooting".

"jeremy ross" had been receiving treatment for his injuries.

"today"..

"indiana state police say"..

He was released from the hospital..

And taken "to the vigo county jail".

"police" shot "ross" "last friday" just after midnight.

It happened during "a traffic stop" on terre haute's east side.

"police say"..

"ross" had a gun and refused to put it down.

"2"-officers fired at him.

"those officers" are currently "on administrative leave" pending the investigation.

"the prosecutor's office" will review "the state police investigation"




