Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New York Governor Orders Containment Of Parts Of New Rochelle

New York Governor Orders Containment Of Parts Of New RochelleWatch VideoOn Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an area of New Rochelle with a one-mile...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


Coronavirus in New York: New Rochelle mayor gives update from ground zero of state outbreak

New Rochelle, NY is ground zero for the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. Mayor Noam Bramson...
CBS News - Published


New Jersey Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death In State [Video]New Jersey Confirms First Coronavirus-Related Death In State

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:11Published

Von der Leyen vows 'decisive' EU virus action [Video]Von der Leyen vows 'decisive' EU virus action

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Europe will act "very decisively and collectively" to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and counter threats to the global economy brought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

