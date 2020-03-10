Global  

Nonprofit fundraising to build inclusive playgrounds for kids who struggle with mobility

The Carter Center, which moved into the former Glen Este High School location in 2019, helps children who have unique learning needs, including mobility issues, learning issues, sensory and balance issues.

"We will have some inclusive playground equipment including swings that can provide play opportunities for children in wheelchairs," President and CEO Pamela Lindeman said.

"We need a variety of activity centers that include natural materials for digging, exploring."

