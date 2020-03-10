ISU set to hold its 'Give to Blue Day'

Here in terre haute.

"tomorrow" is "the give to blue day" campaign!

It's a "24"-hour fundraising event "for indiana state university".

"this year"..

"the university" hopes to get "1,865"-donors.

"that number" is a nod to the university's "founding year".

"donors" can choose where their contributions will be used.

"last year" was the 1st year for this campaign.

"donors" gave more than "436"-thousand-dollars.

You can start donating online in just a few more hours from now "at midnight".

Then..

You'll have through 11-59 "tomorrow night" to participate.

You can also track the process online.

We've linked you to all of the information "over at