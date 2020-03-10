NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games

NFL and 2K Reunite to Make Video Games On March 10, video game publisher 2K announced a partnership with the NFL to make video games, but the deal comes with a catch.

The new games will be non-simulation experiences.

EA sports, via statement Additional details are not yet known, but the games are expected to launch in 2021.

EA Sports signed a deal with the NFL in 2005, obtaining exclusive rights to the league's license for video games.

According to 'USA Today,' EA Sports claims the NFL's new partnership with 2K won't affect their current arrangement.

