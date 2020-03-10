WEB EXTRA: President Trump On Being Tested For COVID-19

Global  

President Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday that he is open to being tested for COVID-19, but that he feels "extremely good" and the White House doctor "sees no reason to do it." The president had contact with a few members of Congress who are now self-quarantining after learning they came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
