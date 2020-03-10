Philadelphia Is Working To Make Sure Everyone Gets The Chance To Vote on March 10, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published Officials hosted the Our Vote Counts Too forum at City Hall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Is Working To Make Sure Everyone Gets The Chance To Vote REPORT NATALIE BRAND FOR CBSNEWS, DETROIT MICHIGAN.THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIAMEANTIME IS WORKING TO MAKESURE EVERYONE GETS THE CHANCETO VOTE.TODAY OFFICIALS HOSTED OURVOTES COUNTS TWO FORUM AT CITYHALL.THEY DISCUSSED TO MAKE SURESHELTER, UNSHELTEREDINDIVIDUALS EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS CAN REGISTER TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this