Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How delivery services are protecting workers from coronavirus as need for deliveries rises

How delivery services are protecting workers from coronavirus as need for deliveries rises

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
How delivery services are protecting workers from coronavirus as need for deliveries rises

How delivery services are protecting workers from coronavirus as need for deliveries rises

Delivery services that come right to your door would prevent a lot of us from going out in big crowds and possibly getting exposed to coronavirus.

But the delivery companies we all use also have to protect their workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese Fast-Food Companies Are Doing ‘Contactless’ Deliveries in Wake of Coronavirus [Video]Chinese Fast-Food Companies Are Doing ‘Contactless’ Deliveries in Wake of Coronavirus

As the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to spread in China, fast-food companies are implementing ‘contactless’ pickup and delivery services throughout the country. Veuer’s Susana Victoria..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.