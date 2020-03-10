Two planes, carrying Georgian citizens from Italy, lands at Tbilisi International Airport

Two planes of the Georgian Airways have landed at Tbilisi International Airport, after carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight and bringing Georgian citizens home.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandre Khvtisiashvili, 156 people have returned to their homeland today.

“156 people arrived at the airport.

Previously: Every person who had a ticket or reservation had to send this ticket, reservation and passport data, mainly a copy of their passport, to a specially created e-mail of the Consulate.

They collected this information, sent it to the capital, we passed it along with the relevant agencies, and communicated with everyone through the phone.

During this communication, all of these people were told what procedure they would undergo after arriving in Tbilisi that they would be checked and therefore, they were obliged to undergo an examination and then a 14-day quarantine,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

All members of the Georgian Airways crew were dressed in a special protective clothing.

The flight attendants were given special instructions and equipment.

According to the decision of the government of Georgia, direct flights were suspended with Italy rome March 6.

Direct flights have been stopped to China and Iran.