NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov.

Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle.

It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue, thought to the "epicenter" of the coronavirus outbreak in the area.

This means that places of worship, schools and other large areas where people gather will close.

The National Guard will be deployed to disinfect the area and to deliver food to residents.

Streets would not be closed, nor would travel restrictions be implemented.

Smaller businesses such as delis and grocery stores would also remain open.

The containment zone will last for 14 days.