NY Governor Orders a
Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov.
Cuomo announced on
Monday that the zone be
implemented in the city of New Rochelle.
It will extend to a one-mile radius around a
synagogue, thought to the "epicenter" of
the coronavirus outbreak in the area.
This means that places of worship,
schools and other large areas
where people gather will close.
The National Guard will be
deployed to disinfect the area and
to deliver food to residents.
Streets would not be closed,
nor would travel restrictions be implemented.
Smaller businesses such
as delis and grocery stores
would also remain open.
The containment zone
will last for 14 days.