New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:03s - Published New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss to upcoming canceling of classes for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this