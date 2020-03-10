Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 21:03s - Published < > Embed
New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss to upcoming canceling of classes for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager [Video]8 New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois, Including Teenager

The state's top medical officials are quick to say the jump in cases is not a surprise. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:11Published

RAW: Contra Costa County Health Officials Discuss New Recommendations To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]RAW: Contra Costa County Health Officials Discuss New Recommendations To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

Contra Costa County Public Health Director Dan Peddycord and Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna discuss new recommended coronavirus guidelines (3-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.