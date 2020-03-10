Miami US Customs Agents Find Cocaine Hidden In Golf Club Shafts 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published Miami US Customs Agents Find Cocaine Hidden In Golf Club Shafts Golf clubs filled with cocaine were intercepted by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Miami International Mail Facility on Monday, officials said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this