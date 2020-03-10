Global  

New York Governor Orders Containment Of Parts Of New Rochelle

New York Governor Orders Containment Of Parts Of New Rochelle

New York Governor Orders Containment Of Parts Of New Rochelle

National Guard members will help deliver supplies and clean public spaces in New Rochelle, New York, among other things.
National guard deployed to New York coronavirus hotspot

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle,...
New York Creates 'Containment Area' Around Cluster In New Rochelle

The governor is calling on the National Guard to help maintain the containment area, by delivering...
New Rochelle School District Officials On Coronavirus Response

New Rochelle Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss to upcoming canceling of classes for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue,..

