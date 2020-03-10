Volunteers in London Offered $4,588
to Be Infected With Coronavirus The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre
in London is seeking two dozen volunteers to
inject themselves with coronavirus.
Their intention is to help a company called
hVIVO find a vaccine for the disease that has
killed almost 4,000 people worldwide so far.
According to 'The New York Post,' participants will
be given a pair of weaker strains of the virus,
potentially causing mild respiratory problems. They will then be given new and old vaccines,
and doctors will monitor the results.
The volunteers will also be quarantined
from other people for two weeks,
avoid exercise and follow a restricted diet.
HVIVO chief scientist Andrew Catchpole At least 20 other companies around the world are
also working to find a vaccine for coronavirus.