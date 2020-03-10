Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in London is seeking two dozen volunteers to inject themselves with coronavirus.

Their intention is to help a company called hVIVO find a vaccine for the disease that has killed almost 4,000 people worldwide so far.

According to 'The New York Post,' participants will be given a pair of weaker strains of the virus, potentially causing mild respiratory problems. They will then be given new and old vaccines, and doctors will monitor the results.

The volunteers will also be quarantined from other people for two weeks, avoid exercise and follow a restricted diet.

HVIVO chief scientist Andrew Catchpole At least 20 other companies around the world are also working to find a vaccine for coronavirus.